Wolfgang and Mark Coffey Want An NXT UK Takeover In Glasgow

In an interview with SportsKeeda, Wolfgng and Mark Coffey spoke about the possibility of WWE holding an NXT UK Takeover in Glasgow, Scotland, which they are in favor of. Here are highlights:

Coffey on where he’d want a UK Takeover: “Yeah, I think you can pretty much guess what I’m going to go for. I would take the Hydro in Glasgow any day!”

Wolfgang on another possible location: “Same. Just for the capacity, I would take the Hydro but the Barrowlands is always going to be one of my favourites. If we could have evene a typing in there. TakeOver in the Hydro and go to the Barras or the taping. We’ve got to try and sell it [SSE Hydro] out!”

Coffey on who he’d like to join Gallus: “I think if I could pick anyone, I would maybe go for Killian Dain. He’s a hugely impressive man who fits in with us us quite well. I’ve known him since the start of my career, he’s the man who trained me from day one – so I would choose him.”

Wolfgang on the prevalence of three-man factions in WWE: “The three-person thing seems to be ta bit of a trend now but it’s not something that the Coffeys and I just doing because we hope it’s going to work – we genuinely work well togther and have that connection, and we could stand against any team together.”