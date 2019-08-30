Women of AEW Starrcast III Panel Report: Brandi Rhodes Reveals Awesome Kong Working as Coach, Nyla Rose Builds Heat for Battle Royale

– 411mania was in attendance for today’s Women of AEW panel at Starrcast III. The panel featured AEW’s Brandi Rhodes, Britt Baker, Allie, Sadie Gibbs, and Nyla Rose speaking with moderator Tony Schiavone ahead of AEW All Out. You can see highlights below, as well as live tweets from our coverage of the event.

After Dr. Britt Baker came out, Tony asked her why a dentist would want to get into wrestling. She simply answered, “Because they’re a wrestling fan.” Also, Allie revealed that she received an offer to join the AEW roster just as her contract with Impact Wrestling was coming to an end.

After Nyla Rose came out, it appears she traded some words with Britt Baker over the match they were involved in at Double or Nothing last may. Rose stated, “Ask Britt about her jaw.”

Allie implied that she will be looking to eliminate Brandi Rhodes first for the Casino Battle Royale at All Out. She said, “I don’t think it’s gonna take much effort to get her out of the ring.” It looks like things got pretty heated over the discussion of becoming the first AEW Women’s World champion.

Adding some heat for Saturday’s Battle Royale match, Nyla Rose stated that while all the other wrestlers were too distracted, she was the only one in the match who is focused on winning it.

Also, Brandi Rhodes discussed the infamous chair shot to the head of Cody Rhodes by Shawn Spears that took place at Fyter Fest. For Brandi, that scary incident happening to her husband was one of the scariest moments of her life.

Britt Baker said if she had her choice of opponents tomorrow, she singled out Bea Priestly. Baker stated, “I wouldn’t mind going toe to toe with @BeaPriestley and I’ll leave it at that.”

Later on during the panel, Britt Baker spoke about the topic of intergender wrestling. To sum up, Baker is fine with an intergender match if there is a good story to tell. She wouldn’t mind wrestling her boyfriend Adam Cole, since she knows all his weaknesses. Sadie Gibbs chimed in that she’d like a match with Kenny Omega.

Additionally, Britt Baker spoke about the pressure she feels to have success in AEW since she was the first woman signed to the roster. However, she noted that she performs well under pressure.

For a cool reveal, Brandi Rhodes said that Awesome Kong is working as a coach behind the scenes for AEW in addition to her work as a wrestler. Brandi also mentioned that after the panel she was set to go to a five-hour creative meeting, and she was ready to go with a lot of ideas for the women’s division.

