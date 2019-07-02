wrestling / News
Cody Rhodes Shares Update and Photo of Cut Due to Chair Shot at Fyter Fest
July 2, 2019 | Posted by
– As previously reported, Cody Rhodes suffered a nasty cut after taking a chair shot to the head last Saturday at AEW Fyter Fest. Cody Rhodes shared an update and photo of his cut on Twitter. According to Cody, he actually had to receive 10 stitches and not 12 as he originally stated. You can check out that tweet below.
Not 12
10
Legit pic.twitter.com/4PdH3AAcLR
— Cody Rhodes (@CodyRhodes) July 2, 2019
More Trending Stories
- Jim Ross Discusses What Vince McMahon Said When He Called Him About Infamous Dr. Heinie Skit, Being Told Vince Made Fun of His Bell’s Palsy, If Vince Is Mean-Spirited
- Latest On Paul Heyman’s Influence On Raw, When Eric Bischoff’s Smackdown Influence Will Be Seen
- Paul Heyman Says General Managers in WWE Are ‘Played Out’, Describes How He Likes to Write Storylines
- Mark Henry Recalls Ron Simmons Shooting on Ahmed Johnson During WWE Match For Hurting Him, Johnson’s Career Being Over Afterward