Cody Rhodes Shares Update and Photo of Cut Due to Chair Shot at Fyter Fest

– As previously reported, Cody Rhodes suffered a nasty cut after taking a chair shot to the head last Saturday at AEW Fyter Fest. Cody Rhodes shared an update and photo of his cut on Twitter. According to Cody, he actually had to receive 10 stitches and not 12 as he originally stated. You can check out that tweet below.

Not 12 10 Legit pic.twitter.com/4PdH3AAcLR — Cody Rhodes (@CodyRhodes) July 2, 2019