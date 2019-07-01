wrestling / News
AEW News: More On What Went Wrong With Cody Chair Shot At Fyter Fest, Details On Why Golden Boy Worked Event, Alex Marvez Backstage At Event
– We previously noted that the chair shot from Shawn Spears to Cody Rhodes at AEW Fyter Fest reportedly went wrong. Cody took the shot to the head and was left bleeding on the mat. He had no concussion but it took twelve staples to close the wound. PWInsider reports that the top of the chair caught Cody accidentally, which was the part that went wrong. It was also not planned for Cody to get busted open.
– Alex Marvez was backstage at Fyter Fest and shot material for future AEW content.
– The reason Golden Boy worked as an announcer for AEW Fyter Fest is due to the partnership to hold the event with the CEO x Gaming convention. It’s the same reason that Michael Nakazawa vs. Alex JeBailey aired on the show. Kenny Omega was the “point person” for the deal, the same as last year when the event was promoted with NJPW.
