wrestling / News
Women of Honor Title Match Set For ROH War of the Worlds Grand Rapids
– Kelly Klein will defend the Women of Honor World Championship at ROH’s War of the Worlds stop in Grand Rapids this week. The company announced that Klein will defend the title against Stacy Shadows in her first defense since winning the title at G1 Supercard. You can see the announcement below.
Also set for the show is:
* Jay Lethal, Jeff Cobb, Hirooki Goto, Satoshi Kojima, and Yuji Nagata vs. Bully Ray, Shane Taylor, Silas Young, and The Briscoes
* Will be a ROH World Title Match if PCO Wins Title in Toronto: PCO vs. Mark Haskins
* The Kingdom vs. Guerrillas of Destiny and Hikuleo
* Four Corner Survival Match For ROH World Championship Shot: Rush vs. Tracy Williams vs. PJ Black vs. Eli Isom
* Clark Connors vs. Cheeseburger
* The Bouncers vs. Los Ingobernables de Japon
. @Women_of_Honor World Champion @RealKellyKlein defends her title at #ROHWOTW #ROHGrandRapids against @StacyShadows!
Who do you think will come out victorious? A possible NEW @Women_of_Honor champion? Or will Kelly retain?
Read More: https://t.co/BfaH6gxrcv
— Women of Honor (@Women_of_Honor) May 5, 2019
