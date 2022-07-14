Women’s Battle Royal to Determine #1 Contender Set For WWE NXT

WWE has announced a battle royal for next week’s NXT to determine the next challenger for Mandy Rose’s NXT Women’s Championship. The company announced on Wednesday that after Rose was retained her title against Roxanne Perez (with Cora Jade’s help), a 20-women battle royale will take place on next week’s show.

The announcement reads in full:

20-Woman Battle Royal set to determine top contender for NXT Women’s Title

For over 250 days Mandy Rose has reigned supreme as the NXT Women’s Champion, defeating the likes of Indi Hartwell, Cora Jade, Wendy Choo, Alba Fyre and Io Shirai.

After Rose’s recent victory over Roxanne Perez, NXT will hold a 20-Woman Battle Royal to determine the next contender for Rose’s title.

Who will emerge from the chaos with opportunity at the NXT Women’s Championship?

Find out Tuesday night on NXT 2.0 at 8/7 C on USA!