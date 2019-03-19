wrestling / News
Women’s Tag Team Champions Wrestling on Smackdown
March 19, 2019 | Posted by
– WWE announced that the Women’s Tag Team Champions, Bayley and Sasha Banks, will be wrestling tonight on Smackdown Live in a non-title match against the IIconics from the Banker’s Life Fieldhouse in Indianapolis.
BREAKING: #WWE Women's #TagTeamChampions @SashaBanksWWE & @itsBayleyWWE will appear on #SDLive TONIGHT to take on The #IIconics in a non-title match! pic.twitter.com/JxxAe7gRr0
— WWE (@WWE) March 19, 2019
