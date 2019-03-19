wrestling / News

Women’s Tag Team Champions Wrestling on Smackdown

March 19, 2019 | Posted by Brian St. Denis
Smackdown Live Sasha Banks Bayley

– WWE announced that the Women’s Tag Team Champions, Bayley and Sasha Banks, will be wrestling tonight on Smackdown Live in a non-title match against the IIconics from the Banker’s Life Fieldhouse in Indianapolis.

More Trending Stories

article topics :

Bayley, IIconics, Sasha Banks, Women's Tag Team Titles, Brian St. Denis

More Stories

loading