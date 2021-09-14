Women’s Tag Team Match Added To Tonight’s WWE NXT

WWE has announced a new match for tonight’s NXT relaunch episode, as it’ll be Kacy Catanzaro and Kayden Carter teaming up to face Gigi Dolin and Jacy Jane in tag team action.

Additionally, it’s worth noting that WWE has removed its promotion of the NXT Women’s title match between Raquel Gonzalez and Franky Monet, which comes on the heels of a Fightful Select report stating the match was off the card.

Here’s the full release from WWE on the women’s tag team match:

Moments after coming up short in a heartbreaker against NXT Women’s Tag Team Champions Io Shirai and Zoey Stark last week, Kacy Catanzaro and Kayden Carter were suddenly attacked by Gigi Dolin, Jacy Jayne and Mandy Rose at the top of the entranceway. As a result, Catanzaro & Carter will be out for retribution when they battle Dolin & Jayne in a highly personal showdown.

And here’s the updated NXT lineup:

* NXT 2.0 arrives

* Fatal 4-Way NXT Championship Match: LA Knight vs. Tommaso Ciampa vs. Kyle O’Reilly vs. Pete Dunne

* Kacy Catanzaro and Kayden Carter vs. Gigi Dolin and Jacy Jane

* Wedding of Indi Hartwell and Dexter Lumis