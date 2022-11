Four matches are official for next week’s episode of WWE NXT. The following matches were announced on tonight’s show to take place next week:

* NXT Women’s Tag Team Championship Match: Kayden Carter & Katana Chance vs. Nikkita Lyons & Zoey Stark

* Five Minute Challenge: Brutus Creed vs. Damon Kemp

* Cameron Grimes vs. Joe Gacy

* Andre Chase vs. Charlie Dempsey