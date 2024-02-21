wrestling / News

Women’s Tag Title Match & More Set For Next Week’s NWA Powerrr

February 20, 2024 | Posted by Jeremy Thomas
The NWA has announced a number of matches for next week’s episode of NWA Powerrr. You can see the lineup below for the show, which airs next Tuesday on The CW app:

* NWA Women’s World Tag Team Championship Match: Pretty Empowered vs. The King Bees
* Blake Troop vs. Joe Alonzo
* Jake Dumas vs. Alex Misery
* Country Gentlemen vs. Zyon & Anthony Andrew

