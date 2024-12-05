Women’s Title Match Added to NWA Looks That Kill

The National Wrestling Alliance has announced that a Women’s title match has been added to NWA Looks That Kill on December 14. Kenzie Paige will defend against Haley J.

NWA Women’s Champ Kenzie Paige Defends Against Haley J at ‘Looks That Kill’

Kenzie Paige puts the National Wrestling Alliance Women’s World title on the line at Looks That Kill in Dothan, Alabama.

On Dec. 14, the champion defends against “Hollyhood” Haley J. One of the most-outspoken women in pro wrestling today, the ever-controversial “Boujhetto Baddie” earned a shot at Paige on the most recent episode of NWA Powerrr.

“I said from jump that I’m the biggest star in the NWA women’s division,” states Haley J. “At Looks That Kill, I’ll prove it!”

“Haley J has been in the National Wrestling Alliance for about 15 minutes, and I am already sick of her!” the angry champ shoots back.

An imminent clash between the women has piqued audience interest for months. Fans have discussed the prospect since Haley J arrived in August.

Hot on the heels of becoming the breakout star of hit Netflix series The Wrestlers, Haley J returned to the National Wrestling Alliance for NWA 76. In Philadelphia she competed in the fourth-annual Burke Invitational Gauntlet.

That event was won by Natalia Markova. However, Tiffany Nieves cost “The Crush” her chance to unseat Paige.

With no challenger for Paige in Dothan, NWA President William Patrick Corgan scheduled a triple-threat elimination match to crown a new Women’s No. 1 contender. Haley J defeated Markova and Kylie Paige to earn the Looks That Kill title opportunity.

“Kenzie Paige can say whatever she wants about me, but facts are fact!” says Haley J.

“In Dothan, I’ll show her why the whole world is talking about ‘The Boujhettoest Baddie’,’ because I am ‘Hollyhood’ Haley J, and I don’t play!” the confident challenger boasts. “At NWA Looks That Kill, I’m taking the National Wrestling Alliance Women’s World title and putting an end to the ‘Kenzie Era’!”

The champion appears unfazed by Haley J’s claims. Now entering her 16th month with “The Burke,” Paige asserts she is the woman the wrestling world should be discussing!

“While Haley J was becoming a reality TV ‘celebrity,’ I was making National Wrestling Alliance history!” Paige responds.

“I am the first to defend the NWA Women’s TV title in Australia. I defeated Kamille to win the NWA Women’s World title! I own and operate Kross Fire Wrestling, the first woman in history to run an official NWA territory. ” Paige says, listing her accomplishments. “And — at Looks That Kill — I will be the one to finally shut Haley J’s mouth!”

The colossal clash for The Burke is one of only several matches already announced for Dec. 14 in Dothan. Also scheduled is Markova vs. Nieves in the first-ever women’s cage match in Alabama wrestling history.

Additionally, “The Thrillbilly” Silas Mason takes on Bryan Idol. Colby Corino and Kerry Morton revisit their long-standing rivalry in another epic battle. A second cage match for a yet-to-be-disclosed NWA title is also announced.

Tickets to NWA Looks That Kill at Dothan Civic Center are on sale now.