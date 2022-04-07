wrestling / News
Women’s World Title Match Set For AEW Battle of the Belts II This Month
The second AEW Battle of the Belts will take place in a couple of weeks, with a Women’s World Title Match set. AEW announced on tonight’s Dynamite that Battle of the Belts II will take place on April 16th on TNT and that Thunder Rosa will defend her championship against Nyla Rose.
The first Battle of the Belts took place on January 8th. AEW has only announced the one match for the show.
