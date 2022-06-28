Women’s Wrestling Army Reportedly Adds Allison Danger As Coach

Women’s Wrestling Army is prepping for their second show, and they’ve reportedly added a new coach in Allison Danger. Fightful Select reports that Danger is set to help coach the Maria Kanellis-started promotion’s talent in a coaching capacity going forward. The company is had its debut on May 1st and is set to host events in Chicago on July 8th and 9th.

Danger, aka Cathy Corino, is known for her in-ring work with SHIMMER and other promotions. She retired in 2013 from in-ring competition and was signed to WWE in October 2021 for a coaching position, earning high marks for her work but was released due to budget cuts in January of this year.

The site notes that Court Bauer recently said he was interested in bringing Danger in to help Dave Prazek with the company’s women’s division.