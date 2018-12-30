Women’s Wrestling Revolution Results 12.30.18: Tag Team Tournament Finals, More

– Women’s Wrestling Revolution held a show in Worcester, Massachusetts on Sunday night. The results were, per PWInsider:

The ring announcer said the winners will face The Beaver Boys (winners of a men’s tag team tournament) in the intergender finals tomorrow night in Worcester for Beyond Wrestling.

Alicia Atout the popular pro wrestling interviewer for various promotions is on color commentary with Paul Crockett.

* LuFisto and Trixie Tash vs. Sonya Strong and Violette in non-tournament action. LuFisto gets the pin on Violette after a tiger driver for the win.

Ring announcer says non-flash photography is welcome but if they catch you taping full matches they will take your phone and ask you to delete it because PowerBombTV gives you a free trial and it’s only $10 a month.. And now we begin with the tag tournament.

* Ashley Vox and Delmi Exo vs. Harlow O’Hara and Terra Calaway. Exo gets the pin on Calaway after her and Vox’s assisted senton finisher off the ropes.

Willow Nightingale and Solo Darling vs. Davienne and Vionette. Nightingale gets the pin on Violette after a pump handle slam by Darling and her own moonsault.

* Penelope Ford and Maria Manic vs. Thunder Rosa and Holidead. Thunder Rosa gets the pin on Ford with the thunder driver.

Alicia Atout leaves color and Kylie Rae takes her place.

* Karen Q. and Tasha Steelz vs. Kimber Lee and Skylar. Karen Q. gets the pin on Skylar after a 3D when Skylar missed a flying code breaking and accidentally hit Lee. Good match! Q. is a great wrestling technician and makes everything believable.

Intermission- really good taped “Southern Origins” interview with Allie Kat talking all about the Texas indie wrestling scene and their schools with top indie names coming out of there like Delilah Doom, Kylie Rae, and Ricky Starks. She talked about moving to get more training and experience in St. Louis. She said it’s important to eventually leave a State/area if you can so you don’t get stuck working the same people every weekend because you’ll get sick of each other and the fans get sick of seeing the same matches.

Ring announcer is telling the crowd to forget watching Ryan Seacrest tomorrow night with Mariah Careytypes lip syncing and come to Beyond Wrestling instead.

* Semi finals- Ashley Vox and Delmi Exo vs. Thunder Rosa and Holidead. Kris Stadtlander joins on color commentary. Thunder Rosa gets the pin on Exo after Holidead’s gourd buster and her own double stomp off the top rope. Good match. Vox seems to have some sort of hand and/or fingers injury. Her right hand is heavily taped and it almost looks like a cast.

* Semi finals- Willow Nightingale and Solo Darling vs. Karen Q. and Tasha Steelz. Skylar joins color commentary. Nightingale gets the crucifix pin on Steelz to advance to the finals main event.

* Shotzi Blackheart vs. Alisha Edwards. Alisha Edwards gets the pin after a double under hook DDT.

* Kylie Rae vs. Kris Stadtlander. Kris gets the pin after a big axe kick in a very good back and forth match. This was Rae’s debut for the company. Fans chanted “please come back!”. The ring announcer invited Rae to come to tomorrow night’s show and she accepted.

* Thunder Rosa and Holidead vs. Willow Nightingale and Solo Darling in the tournament finals. Nightingale gets the pin on Holidead after Darling’s pump handle slam and her own moonsault to win the tournament. Another good back and forth match. At one point they all brawled on the bar area and Thunder Rosa did a twisted dive off of the bar onto the other three women.

Paul Crockett closed the show saying you can see tomorrow night’s show also on PowerBombTV and noted there will be a big announcement regarding the future of Beyond Wrestling on the show.