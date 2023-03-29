wrestling / News
World Jr. Heavyweight Title Match & More Set For NWA 312
NWA has an updated card for next month’s NWA 312 PPV after this week’s NWA Powerrr. The company announced on Tuesday that Joe Alonzo will challenge Kerry Morton for the NWA World Jr. Heavyweight Championship, while La Rebellion will defend their NWA Tag Team Championships against Magnum Muscle.
The updated card for the April 7th PPV is:
* NWA World’s Heavyweight Championship Match: Tyrus vs. Chris Adonis
* NWA World Women’s Championship Match: Kamille vs. La Rosa Negra
* NWA National Heavyweight Championship Match: Cyon vs. EC3
* NWA Women’s Television Championship Tournament Finals: Kenzie Page vs. TBD
* NWA World Women’s Tag Team Championship Match: Madi Wrenkowski & Missa Kate vs. Pretty Empowered
* NWA World Tag Team Championship Match: La Rebellion vs. Magnum Muscle
* NWA World Jr. Heavyweight Championship Match: Kerry Morton vs. Joe Alonzo
Pre-Show
* NWA United States Tag Team Championship Match: Country Gentlemen vs. Jax Dane & Blake Troop
