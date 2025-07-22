wrestling / News
New World Tag Team Title #1 Contenders Crowned On WWE Raw
July 21, 2025 | Posted by
We have new challengers for the World Tag Team Championships following this week’s WWE Raw. Cruz Del Toro and Joaquin Wilde defeated The New Day and The Creed Brothers on Monday’s episode in a #1 contenders match to earn a shot at the Judgment Day, who currently hold the titles.
Wilde rolled up Kofi Kingston for the pinfall.
There’s no word as of yet on when the match between the two teams will take place.
absolute CHAOS over here pic.twitter.com/koCseXGpSa
— WWE (@WWE) July 22, 2025
