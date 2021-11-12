World Tag Team Title Match & More Set For AAA TripleMania Regia

FTR will defend the AAA World Tag Team Championship match at TripleMania Regia. During a press conference on Thursday, the full card for the December 4th PPV was announced, which you can see below (per Wrestling Inc):

* AAA Mega Championship Match: Kenny Omega vs. El Hijo del Vikingo

* AAA World Tag Team Championship Match: FTR vs. The Lucha Brothers

* Marvel Lucha Libre Match: Leyenda Americano & Gran Mazo vs. Venenoide & Enganso

* Cain Velasquez, Psycho Clown & Pagano vs. LA Park, Rey Escorpion & Taurus

* La Empresa (Sam Adonis, Puma King & DMT Azul) vs. Monster Clown, Murder Clown & Dave the Clown

* Dragon Lee & Dralistico vs. Laredo Kid & a mystery partner

* Vipers (Psicosis, Abismo & Arez) vs. Poder del Norte (Mocho Cota Jr., Tito Santana & Carta Brava Jr.) vs. NGD (Sanson, El Cuatrero & Forastero)

* Faby Apache, Lady Shani & Sexy Star vs. La Hiedra, Flammer & Lady Maravilla