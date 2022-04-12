wrestling / News

World Title Match And More Set For This Week’s NWA SuperPowerrr

April 11, 2022 | Posted by Jeremy Thomas
NWA SuperPowerrr Image Credit: NWA

This week’s episode of NWA SuperPowerrr will feature an NWA Worlds Heavyweight Championship match and more. The following lineup has been announced for Tuesday’s episode, which airs on FITE TV:

* NWA Worlds Heavyweight Championship Match: Matt Cardona vs. Pope
* The Dirty Sexy Boys vs. The Commonwealth Connection
* The Miserably Faithful vs. TBA
* Cyon speaks

