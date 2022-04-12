wrestling / News
World Title Match And More Set For This Week’s NWA SuperPowerrr
April 11, 2022 | Posted by
This week’s episode of NWA SuperPowerrr will feature an NWA Worlds Heavyweight Championship match and more. The following lineup has been announced for Tuesday’s episode, which airs on FITE TV:
* NWA Worlds Heavyweight Championship Match: Matt Cardona vs. Pope
* The Dirty Sexy Boys vs. The Commonwealth Connection
* The Miserably Faithful vs. TBA
* Cyon speaks
