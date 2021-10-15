WOW Reportedly Tried To Bring In La Rosa Negra, Negra’s Reaction

The newly-relaunched WOW – Women of Wrestling tried to bring La Rosa Negra into the company, according to a new report. Fightful Selet reports that WOW made attempts to get Rosa, who was at the center of a much-discussed incident with WOW star Tessa Blanchard in which Blanchard allegedly used a racial slur and spit on Rosa.

That incident, which apparently happened in Japan in 2017, was brought to light in January of 2020 when Blanchard was about to win the Impact World Championship and called for women to “try supporting one another.” That led to a host of people calling her out for alleged bullying, all of which (as well as the racial slur use) Blanchard has denied. Blanchard has remained associated with the allegations and fans have brought them up now that she is returning to WOW and will be a casting agent for the company.

According to Fightful Select, sources close to Rosa and WOW both say that the company made a pitch to her that she could work for WOW and that she and Blanchard would appear on screen together in some capacity, though it is not known if that would have been on the actual show or social media nor what it would have entailed. The site says they were told various things from an “apology” to “easing tensions,” and it is not clear when the time frame was for the offer. People close to Rosa say she was “insulted” by thw offer.

The site also notes that when the NWA made contact with Blanchard, one of the ideas they had was a private meeting between Blanchard and Rosa to resolve their issues. However, it was not said to be clear if that offer ever made it to Rosa.