WOW – Women of Wrestling Episode 48 Preview Clip & Synopsis

– WOW – Women of Wrestling has released a preview clip pand lineup for this weekend’s episode 48. You can see the synopsis, card and video below for the episode, which airs this weekend in syndication:

* Chantilly Chella vs. Chainsaw

* GiGi Gianni vs. Tiki Chamorro

* Big Rig Betty and Holly Swag vs. BK Rhythm and Robbie Rocket

* Princess Aussie vs. Vickie Lynn McCoy