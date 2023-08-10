wrestling / News
WOW – Women of Wrestling Episode 48 Preview Clip & Synopsis
– WOW – Women of Wrestling has released a preview clip pand lineup for this weekend’s episode 48. You can see the synopsis, card and video below for the episode, which airs this weekend in syndication:
* Chantilly Chella vs. Chainsaw
* GiGi Gianni vs. Tiki Chamorro
* Big Rig Betty and Holly Swag vs. BK Rhythm and Robbie Rocket
* Princess Aussie vs. Vickie Lynn McCoy
EPISODE 48: “The Last Stand” Chantilly Chella attempts to drop kick her way through WOW’s scariest monster, Chainsaw. GiGi Gianni and Tiki Chamorro have been impressive in their WOW rookie years, but only one can move up the ladder. Who will gain an advantage and move closer to glory? Plus, BK Rhythm and Robbie Rocket stand in the way of Big Rig Betty and Holly Swag’s shot at The WOW World Championship Titles. Will the mother and daughter duo be able to overcome this obstacle? And Princess Aussie finds herself on the brink of greatness, can she take one… finally by leaping towards her destiny? We will find out in our Main Event as Princess Aussie takes on the Fabulous Four’s Enforcer, Vickie Lynn McCoy in singles competition.
