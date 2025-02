WOW – Women of Wrestling released the full video for episode 322:

“Genesis fights to stay in the title hunt against Xena Phoenix, the Albanian Grappler! Fury & Miranda Mirage take on The Mighty Mights, while Pep Riley faces Veronica VaRoom—can her “friendship” with Chainsaw tip the scales? And in the main event, Sweet Heat looks to stack another win and get back in the championship picture!”