WOW – Women of Wrestling S2 Episode 17 Preview Clip & Synopsis
– WOW – Women of Wrestling continues its new season this weekend with Season 2 Episode 17. WOW has released a preview clip and lineup for this weekend’s first episode. You can see the synopsis, updated lineup, and preview video below for the episode, which airs this weekend in syndication:
* WOW Championship Match: Abilene Maverick (c) vs. Penelope Pink
* Tormenta vs. Fury
* The Mother Truckers make a rap video before rematch with The Brat Pack
* Miami’s Sweet Heat vs. The Mighty Mights
SEASON 2 EPISODE 17: “The WOW Factor” Lana Star and The Fab Four aim to be back on top with the gold this week in Penelope Pink’s Main Event Championship Match against WOW Champion Abilene Maverick. Meanwhile, now that David McLane has stripped Tormenta of her championship match due to interference, Tormenta takes on Fury in singles competition. The Mother Truckers make a rap video ahead of their match with The Brat Pack. Also in action, Miami’s Sweet Heat and WOW darlings The Mighty Mights.