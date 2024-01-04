WOW – Women of Wrestling S2 Episode 17 Preview Clip & Synopsis

– WOW – Women of Wrestling continues its new season this weekend with Season 2 Episode 17. WOW has released a preview clip and lineup for this weekend’s first episode. You can see the synopsis, updated lineup, and preview video below for the episode, which airs this weekend in syndication:

* WOW Championship Match: Abilene Maverick (c) vs. Penelope Pink

* Tormenta vs. Fury

* The Mother Truckers make a rap video before rematch with The Brat Pack

* Miami’s Sweet Heat vs. The Mighty Mights