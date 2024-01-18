wrestling / News
WOW – Women of Wrestling S2 Episode 19 Preview Clip & Synopsis
– WOW – Women of Wrestling continues its new season this weekend with Season 2 Episode 19. WOW has released a preview clip and lineup for this weekend’s first episode. You can see the synopsis, updated lineup, and preview video below for the episode, which airs this weekend in syndication:
* Fatal 4-Way main Event for a shot at WOW Tag Champs The Tonga Twins
* Trios Tournament Match: The Stephy Slays & The Mighty Mights vs. Team Exile
* Penelope Pink vs. Kandi Krush
* The Beast vs. Tormenta
* An announcement from WOW World Champion Abilene Maverick
SEASON 2 EPISODE 19: “Who Gets The Tongas?” The next Tag Team Championship Match is on everybody’s minds as The Tonga Twins set up a Fatal Four Way Main Event to determine their next challenger. The Trios Tournament continues as Stephy Slays and The Mighty Mights face a fractured Team Exile. It’s Penelope Pink versus Kandi Krush as each woman looks to come back from a loss, and after weeks of back and forth, The Beast finally gets Tormenta in singles competition. And – a special announcement from WOW World Champion Abilene Maverick.