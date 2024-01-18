– WOW – Women of Wrestling continues its new season this weekend with Season 2 Episode 19. WOW has released a preview clip and lineup for this weekend’s first episode. You can see the synopsis, updated lineup, and preview video below for the episode, which airs this weekend in syndication:

* Fatal 4-Way main Event for a shot at WOW Tag Champs The Tonga Twins

* Trios Tournament Match: The Stephy Slays & The Mighty Mights vs. Team Exile

* Penelope Pink vs. Kandi Krush

* The Beast vs. Tormenta

* An announcement from WOW World Champion Abilene Maverick