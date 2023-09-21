– WOW – Women of Wrestling continues its new season this weekend with Season 2 Episode 2. WOW has released a preview clip and lineup for this weekend’s first episode. You can see the synopsis and preview video below for the episode, which airs this weekend in syndication:

* WOW Tag Team Championship Match: The Tonga Twins (c) vs. Las Bandidas

* Princess Aussie vs. Holidead

* Katarina Jinx vs. Kandi Krush

* The Brat Pack (BK Rhythm & Gigi Gianni) vs. Coach Campanelli’s cheer team

SEASON 2 EPISODE 2: “Opportunity Is Knocking” Opportunity is knocking as Las Bandidas: Sylvia Sanchez and Vivian Rivera’s dream to become WOW World Tag Team Champions could become a reality due to Sophia Lopez’s legal strategies and manipulations. Will they be ready when they get their opportunity against tag champions The Tonga Twins in their first title defense? Princess Aussie aims to prove she’s worthy of a championship rematch as she takes on The Darkside, Holidead. And new Superhero, Katarina Jinx makes her debut against WOW Fan Favorite, Kandi Krush. In tag team action, The Brat Pack: BK Rhythm and Gigi Gianni are prepared to battle Coach Campanelli’s cheer team, but can Coach’s team keep up their spirit amidst unexpected roster changes?