wrestling / News
WOW – Women of Wrestling Season 2 Episode 26 Preview & Lineup
– WOW – Women of Wrestling has released the following preview and lineup for this weekend’s Season 2 episode 26 airing in syndication:
* Abilene Maverick vs. The Beast
* Adriana Gambino vs. Sandy Shore
* The Classmaster vs. Stephy Slays
* Hardcore WOW Tag Team Championship Match: The Mother Truckers vs. Miami’s Sweet Heat (c)
SEASON 2 EPISODE 26: “A Very Important Main Event” The VIP Abilene Maverick is firmly in The Beast’s crosshairs as The Beast finally gets the rematch she’s been waiting on for weeks, and a chance to reclaim the WOW World Championship that she never lost. Adriana Gambino faces Sandy Shore and The Classmaster takes on Stephy Slays. And, with Penelope Pink and Vickie Lynn McCoy having been dealt with, The Mother Truckers turn their attention to the members of The Fab Four who have the tag team gold, Miami’s Sweet Heat, in a Hardcore Championship Match.