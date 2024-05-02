wrestling / News

WOW – Women of Wrestling Season 2 Episode 34 Preview & Lineup

May 2, 2024 | Posted by Jeffrey Harris
WOW - Women of Wrestling Season 2 Episode 34 Image Credit: WOW Television Enterprises, LLC

– WOW – Women of Wrestling has released the following preview and lineup for this weekend’s Season 2 episode 34 airing in syndication:

* The Classmaster and the Disciplinarian make a challenge for the main event
* Stephy Slays and The Mighty Mights vs. BK Rhythm, Gigi Gianni, and Lil J-Boogie
* Exodus and Ice Cold prepare for a showdown
* Pep Riley vs. Gloria Glitter

SEASON 2 EPISODE 34: “Battle for Supremacy” Samantha Smart is seemingly willing to do anything to get her IQ Superior team of Classmaster and the Disciplinarian to the top as they make a challenge for the Main Event. Stephy Slays joins forces with the sweetest team around The Mighty Mights as they face bullies BK Rhythm, Gigi Gianni, and Lil J-Boogie in the first match of the program. Could there be trouble in Exile as Exodus and Ice Cold prepare for a showdown? Ariel Sky must fulfill her duties as water girl against her former teammate, but with no Team Spirit to cheer for Pep Riley, can she keep up with the cardio queen Gloria Glitter?

