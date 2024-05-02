– WOW – Women of Wrestling has released the following preview and lineup for this weekend’s Season 2 episode 34 airing in syndication:

* The Classmaster and the Disciplinarian make a challenge for the main event

* Stephy Slays and The Mighty Mights vs. BK Rhythm, Gigi Gianni, and Lil J-Boogie

* Exodus and Ice Cold prepare for a showdown

* Pep Riley vs. Gloria Glitter