WOW – Women of Wrestling Season 2 Episode 36 Preview & Lineup

– WOW – Women of Wrestling has released the following preview and lineup for this weekend’s Season 2 episode 36 airing in syndication:

* The Heavy Metal Sisters vs. Spring Break 24/7

* Triple Threat Match: Exodus vs. Ice Cold vs. Genesis (The winner will become the true leader of Team Exile)

* Miami’s Sweet Heat vs. Chantilly Chella and Holidead

* WOW Women’s World Championship Match: Abilene Maverick (c) vs. Santana Garrett