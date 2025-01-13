wrestling / News
WrestlePro WrestleProLooza Event Happening This Friday
WrestlePro will return to Rahway, NJ this Friday for their WrestleProlooza event at the Rahway Rec Center.
WrestlePro presents “WRESTLEPROLOOZA” at the Rahway Rec Center in Rahway, NJ on Friday night January 17th
FIRST TIME EVER: CPA will officially defend his WrestlePro Gold Championship against the number one contender “The Bayonne Badass” Dan Maff! \
Fatal 4 Way: TNA’s Brian Myers vs AEW’s Alex Reynolds vs Vargas vs Cheeseburger
First Time Ever: “Ace of Space” LSG vs “Hurricane” John Walters
Women’s Action: Tiara James makes her WrestlePro debut against Ava Everett !!
WrestlePro Tag Team Championship: AEW’s The Outrunners (c) vs Dark STG & Dark Fallah
Former AEW Tag Team & Trios Champion – “The 5 Tool Player” Anthony Bowens vs “The Silver Sniper” TJ Crawford
Former AEW Tag Team & Trios Champion “The Best Wrestler Alive” Max Caster takes on former WrestlePro Gold Champion “Iceberg” Deonn Rusman
WrestlePro Womens Championship: AEW’s Lady Frost (c) vs Rebecca Scott
Devastation Inc. (Traxx & Victor Benjamin) vs AEW’s Jay Lethal & “One in a Billion” Satnam Singh
TNA’s KC Navarro takes on the debuting Sammy Diaz
Colton Charles vs J-Hero
Suicidal 6 Way: Brandon Downey vs Leo Sparrow vs Matt Hayter vs Crowbar vs MSG vs Tyler Mann
