WrestlePro WrestleProLooza Event Happening This Friday

WrestlePro will return to Rahway, NJ this Friday for their WrestleProlooza event at the Rahway Rec Center.

WrestlePro presents “WRESTLEPROLOOZA” at the Rahway Rec Center in Rahway, NJ on Friday night January 17th

FIRST TIME EVER: CPA will officially defend his WrestlePro Gold Championship against the number one contender “The Bayonne Badass” Dan Maff! \

Fatal 4 Way: TNA’s Brian Myers vs AEW’s Alex Reynolds vs Vargas vs Cheeseburger

First Time Ever: “Ace of Space” LSG vs “Hurricane” John Walters

Women’s Action: Tiara James makes her WrestlePro debut against Ava Everett !!

WrestlePro Tag Team Championship: AEW’s The Outrunners (c) vs Dark STG & Dark Fallah

Former AEW Tag Team & Trios Champion – “The 5 Tool Player” Anthony Bowens vs “The Silver Sniper” TJ Crawford

Former AEW Tag Team & Trios Champion “The Best Wrestler Alive” Max Caster takes on former WrestlePro Gold Champion “Iceberg” Deonn Rusman

WrestlePro Womens Championship: AEW’s Lady Frost (c) vs Rebecca Scott

Devastation Inc. (Traxx & Victor Benjamin) vs AEW’s Jay Lethal & “One in a Billion” Satnam Singh

TNA’s KC Navarro takes on the debuting Sammy Diaz

Colton Charles vs J-Hero

Suicidal 6 Way: Brandon Downey vs Leo Sparrow vs Matt Hayter vs Crowbar vs MSG vs Tyler Mann