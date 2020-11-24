Backstage Rumor on Wrestler Currently Portraying Suicide in Impact Wrestling

– Fightful Select has an update on the wrestler who is currently portraying Suicide in Impact Wrestling. TJP was the former Manik/Suicide, and Rohit Raju has recently accused TJP of taking up the identity of his alter-ego again.

According Fightful’s sources, Caleb Konley is reportedly still the one under the mask as Suicide in Impact. Additionally, he’s been the one in the mask off and on for recent years. He’s also appearing as the manager for Tenille Dashwood for the promotion.

It appears Impact has gotten a lot of mileage out of a character who first appeared as a fictional character in the failed TNA Impact! video game that came out in December 2008.