Wrestler Reveals That Matt Cappotelli Inspired His Faith

In an interview with Pro Wrestling Sheet, pro wrestler Dalton Moss spoke about how Matt Cappotelli inspired him with his faith and as a fellow wrestler. Here are highlights:

On Cappotelli’s attitude: “He never yelled, never got upset. Matt never seemed to let anything bother him.”

On inspiring him to become a Christian deacon: “Professional wrestling can be a very lewd, vulgar, and hard business. You don’t have to participate in things, but you’ll see and hear things everywhere you go that may not sit well with you. Matt understood that.”

On his final words for Cappotelli: “Glad you finally get to go home. Tell Jesus hello for me.”