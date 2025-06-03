Wrestler Who Played Sami Zayn’s Doctor On WWE Raw Revealed

The identity of the independent wrestler who played Sami Zayn’s doctor on last night’s WWE Raw has been revealed. Zayn appeared in a backstage segment on Raw with Karrion Kross, which featured a female doctor tending to Zayn. Lucha Libre Online noted on Twitter that the doctor was played by “La Leona” Alejandra Quintanilla.

Quintanilla confirmed the news, retweeting the post and writing:

“Wow!!!! Made history last night!!! FIRST EVER Female Salvadoran Wrestler to appear on @WWE”

Quintanilla has been competing since 2018 and appeared for promotions like CMLL, DFW All Pro, and MLW in 2025 thus far.