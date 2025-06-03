wrestling / News

Wrestler Who Played Sami Zayn’s Doctor On WWE Raw Revealed

June 3, 2025 | Posted by Jeremy Thomas
WWE Raw Sami Zayn Alejandra Quintanilla 6-3-25 Image Credit: WWE Raw

The identity of the independent wrestler who played Sami Zayn’s doctor on last night’s WWE Raw has been revealed. Zayn appeared in a backstage segment on Raw with Karrion Kross, which featured a female doctor tending to Zayn. Lucha Libre Online noted on Twitter that the doctor was played by “La Leona” Alejandra Quintanilla.

Quintanilla confirmed the news, retweeting the post and writing:

“Wow!!!! Made history last night!!!

FIRST EVER Female Salvadoran Wrestler to appear on @WWE”

Quintanilla has been competing since 2018 and appeared for promotions like CMLL, DFW All Pro, and MLW in 2025 thus far.

