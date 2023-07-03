wrestling / News
WRESTLExpo Announced For August in Florida
The first-ever WRESTLExpo is coming to Florida next month. WWE announced on Monday that the convention takes place on August 26th and 27th as a joint production between WWE and OCC Road House Nation.
You can read the full announcement below:
MAJOR ANNOUNCEMENT!!!
Make your plans to be in Clearwater, Florida on Saturday, August 26th and Sunday, August 27th when WWN & OCC Road House Nation present the first ever WRESTLExpo!!!
Get ready for the largest professional wrestling convention in Central Florida featuring live professional wrestling, meet and greets with professional wrestling legends, wrestling vendors, live bands and much, much more! Best of all, admission to WRESTLExpo is absolutely FREE*!
The weekend will culminate in the WWN Supershow: Mercury Rising 2023 featuring the best in independent wrestling**! Get ready for a weekend of professional wrestling like no other!
Interested vendors please contact [email protected]
*vendors will decide pricing for individual meet and greets, photo opportunities and all other vendor-specific offerings
**WWN Supershow: Mercury Rising 2023 requires a separate ticket available at www.RoadHouseNation.com
WRESTLExpo Hours:
– Saturday, August 26th 10 AM-4 PM
– Sunday, August 27th 10AM-4 PM, WWN Supershow: Mercury Rising 2023** Doors Open at 5 PM
