Wrestling Revolver has announced that will hold the first-ever Jerry Lynn Invitational on August 9. The tournament will also feature an appearance from Lynn himself, as he will referee the finals. The event happens in Dayton, OH.

August 9th. History will be made. The JERRY LYNN Invitational. pic.twitter.com/qcTZP9Ssth — Wrestling REVOLVER (@PWRevolver) May 19, 2025