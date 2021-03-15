WWE 24/7 Champion Bad Bunny Wins at 63rd Annual Grammy Awards

Bad Bunny added some gold to put next to his 24/7 Championship in a Grammy Award on Sunday night. During the 63rd annual Grammys on Sunday, it was announced that the rapper and current 24/7 Champion won Best Latin Pop or Urban Album for his LP YHLQMDLG. Bunny beat out Camilo (Por Primera Vez), Kany García (Mesa Para Dos), Ricky Martin (Pausa), and Debi Nova (3:33) for the Grammy.

Bunny did lose out on the other award he was up for in Best Pop Duo/Group Performance, where he was nominated along with J Balvin, Dua Lipa, and Tainy for “Un Dia (One Day).” The award went to Lady Gaga and Ariana Grande for “Rain on Me.”

Bunny’s WWE 24/7 Championship reign now stands at 27 days, the longest since R-Truth’s 46th reign which went 28 days in January.

WWE posted to Twitter after the win, writing: