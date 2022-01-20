WWE Abandons ‘Gunther Stark’ Trademark

As we previously reported, WWE filed to trademark the name ‘Gunther Stark’. Once the news broke, it was revealed that this was the name of a a U-Boat Commander in World War II as part of the the Kriegsmarine, the navy of Nazi Germany. Then, WALTER declared that his name as ‘Gunther’ on NXT, leading people to believe that he would get that name. This earned the company a considerable amount of backlash online.

However, PWInsider reports that WWE has abandoned their trademark filing for ‘Gunther Stark’ only days after applying for it. WWE announced yesterday (January 19) that they no longer wish to register the trademark.

So now it appears WWE will be moving forward with just ‘Gunther’ as the name for WALTER.