WWE News: Alexa Bliss Recounts Scary Situation On Airplane, Kayla Braxton Recalls Sleep Paralysis

September 22, 2022 | Posted by Jeremy Thomas
Alexa Bliss

– Alexa Bliss was witness to a scary situation on a recent flight, and recounted the situation on Twitter today. The WWE star posted to Twitter to note that a small child on the flight had a seizure and “was not responding,” as you can see below:

Just landed from a flight – very scary Situation happened. Very young child had seizure & was not responding – thank you to the medical professionals on the plane who helped the child & kept him safe until we landed #Thankyou

– Kayla Braxton recounted her own scary situation today. The WWE personality talked about how she has sleep paralysis and had such a situation last night:

I’ve had sleep paralysis since I was a kid. Last night,a little girl ran in front of me before plopping on my bed. She just stared at me. I could hear her footsteps and feel her move. It was so real. But I couldn’t move or speak til I forced myself to sit up – then she was gone.”

