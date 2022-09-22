wrestling / News
WWE News: Alexa Bliss Recounts Scary Situation On Airplane, Kayla Braxton Recalls Sleep Paralysis
– Alexa Bliss was witness to a scary situation on a recent flight, and recounted the situation on Twitter today. The WWE star posted to Twitter to note that a small child on the flight had a seizure and “was not responding,” as you can see below:
Just landed from a flight – very scary Situation happened. Very young child had seizure & was not responding – thank you to the medical professionals on the plane who helped the child & kept him safe until we landed #Thankyou
Just landed from a flight – very scary Situation happened. Very young child had seizure & was not responding – thank you to the medical professionals on the plane who helped the child & kept him safe until we landed #Thankyou
— Lexi (Kaufman) Cabrera (@AlexaBliss_WWE) September 22, 2022
– Kayla Braxton recounted her own scary situation today. The WWE personality talked about how she has sleep paralysis and had such a situation last night:
I’ve had sleep paralysis since I was a kid. Last night,a little girl ran in front of me before plopping on my bed. She just stared at me. I could hear her footsteps and feel her move. It was so real. But I couldn’t move or speak til I forced myself to sit up – then she was gone.”
I’ve had sleep paralysis since I was a kid. Last night,a little girl ran in front of me before plopping on my bed. She just stared at me. I could hear her footsteps and feel her move. It was so real. But I couldn’t move or speak til I forced myself to sit up – then she was gone.
— Kayla Braxton (@KaylaBraxtonWWE) September 22, 2022
More Trending Stories
- AEW World Title Match Set For Tuesday Night Dynamite In October, Head-to-Head With WWE NXT
- Booker T On Tony Khan’s WWE Shot Over Crown Jewel, Why He Keeps His Work & Politics Separate
- Spoiler On Appearance At AEW Grand Slam Rampage Taping
- Mick Foley Recalls His Transition To Dude Love, Why Vince McMahon Held Out On Cactus Jack