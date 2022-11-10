WWE Announces Fall 2022 Performance Center Class

WWE has announced its fall 2022 class of Performance Center recruits. The company announced the fall 2022 rookie class on Thursday that includes 15 talents from the world of sports. You can check out the full announcement video and list of names below:

* Beau Morris – SMU offensive lineman

* Kevin Ventura-Cortes – Tight end from Concordia University

* Hayden Pittman – Tight End from University of Alabama at Birmingham

* Alivia Ash – Former track & field star and 2022 ACC high jump champion

* Skylor Clinton – Former pro football indoor league tight end

* Franki Strefling – Former pro volleyball player

* Chukwusom Enekwechi – Shot put star from East Michigan University

* Harleigh White – Track star from Clemson University and 2022 ACC triple jump champion

* Rickssen Opont – Haitian national shotput record holder

* Lea Mitchell – Four time team captain, three-time MVP gymnast from Michigan State University

* Anna Keefer – Five-time All American from UNC at Capital Hill

* Kennedy Cummins – Cheerleader from the University of Minnesota

* Breanna Ruggiero – Tumbling and acrobat athlete, team captain at Sacramento State University

* Jade Gentile – Professional soccer player in Iceland

* Monika Klisara – Represented Team Canada in karate