WWE Announces Full Day of Survivor Series Programming

WWE’s The Bump, Kickoff Show and more slated for Survivor Series Sunday

Get set for Survivor Series with a loaded Sunday slate of WWE programming.

Best of Survivor Series

Watch a thrilling collection of the greatest Survivor Series Matches, beginning at 11 a.m. ET/8 a.m. PT on YouTube, Facebook and Twitter.

A special Survivor Series edition of WWE’s The Bump

WWE’s The Bump begins live at 3 p.m. ET/12 p.m. PT on Peacock, Facebook, Twitter, YouTube, Instagram Live and Twitch as Kayla Braxton, Matt Camp and Ryan Pappolla break down all things Raw vs. SmackDown and go even more in-depth to help fans in the free 25,000 pool on DraftKings. Watch as special guests The Undertaker, Liv Morgan and SmackDown Tag Team Champions The Usos give their perspective on all the action of WWE’s Fall Classic.

“La Previa” Spanish Survivor Series pre-show

At 4 p.m. ET/1 p.m. PT, tune in for a special edition of the Spanish pre-show “La Previa,” as it broadcasts on Peacock and across WWE social platforms, including WWE YouTube, WWE Español Facebook, WWE Español Twitter, and WWE and WWE Español Instagram.

Ultimate Survivor Series

Join Matt Camp, Ryan Pappolla and Sam Roberts for WWE Ultimate Survivor Series. The panel of four will put together a Men’s and a Women’s Survivor Series Dream Match, choosing from a list of the greatest Superstars of all time past and present. Four Teams, Three Hosts, Two Matches, One ULTIMATE SHOW! Don’t miss Ultimate Survivor Series at 5 p.m. ET/2 p.m. PT on Peacock, YouTube, Facebook and Twitter.

Survivor Series Kickoff Show

The Survivor Series Kickoff Show begins at 7 p.m. ET/4 p.m. PT on Peacock and WWE social platforms for expert analysis ahead of the night’s action to come.

Catch it all and don’t miss Survivor Series, streaming live this Sunday at 8 ET/5 PT, exclusively on Peacock in the United States and WWE Network everywhere else.