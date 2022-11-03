UPDATED: Vince McMahon Reportedly Still ‘Done’ In WWE Roles Following Investigation’s End

UPDATE: Vince McMahon is reportedly not coming back to WWE following the conclusion of the board’s investigation into him. As noted earlier, WWE announced that the investigation into McMahon over allegations of misconduct which had led to him exiting the company in July. The company’s filing said that “Mr. McMahon can effectively exercise control over our affairs” in their filing, which led to some believing that he may possibly head back. However, Fightful Select reports that such is not the case and one WWE spokesperson told the site that McMahon is “done, done,” and will not be returning to his roles that he absconded when he retired.

Another person in a high spot in WWE said that morale in the company has been the highest its been in over a decade since MvMahon left, and another longtime employee said that while they had initial concerns about his possible return when he left, that isn’t the case. That source said that everyone is aware that it would be a big step back for WWE, and that today’s financial results made people more confident about the company’s state without him.

ORIGINAL: WWE’s special investigation into Vince McMahon is officially complete as announced by WWE today. Alongside their earnings results, WWE filed an update to the SEC announing that the investigation is complete. You can see the full announcement below.

It was noted by Frank Riddick on the earnings call today that the company is working with the committee to implement their recommendations to prevent problems in the future, and said that Q3 results include an $18 million expense associated with the investigation’s costs. McMahon has agreed to pay reasonable costs for the investigation not covered by insurance.

McMahon exited the company in late July and John Laurinaitis, who was also part of the investigation, was released from the company.