WWE Announces Launch of Legends Shop

– WWE has announced the launch of WWELegendsShop.com, a new e-commerce shop with a focus on Legends and all-time greats. You can read the full announcement below:

WWELegendsShop.com Puts the Focus on All Time Great WWE Legends

WWE is proud to announce the launch of WWELegendsShop.com, a new e-commerce website completely focused on the greatest to ever compete in the squared circle! With exclusive lines and new releases that can’t be found anywhere else, WWE Legends Shop houses the largest collection of Legends merchandise WWE has ever assembled.

Featuring:

Apparel such as t-shirts, sweatshirts, tank tops, hats, shorts, jackets & more

Historic replica titles

Posters, accessories, toys & face coverings

Much more!

Whether you have two words for D-Generation X, can smell what The Rock is cooking or simply hail from Parts Unknown, WWELegendsShop.com has all the gear you could ever want from the Legends you love! From Eddie Guerrero & Shawn Michaels to “Stone Cold” Steve Austin & Undertaker to Hulk Hogan & “Macho Man” Randy Savage, they have it all!

But you don’t have to lie, cheat or steal to get the best there is, the best there was, or the best there ever will be. Just head to WWELegendsShop.com now and browse their epic collection for yourself!

Oooh yeah!!!