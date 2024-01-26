wrestling / News
WWE Announces Several New Live Dates, Including NXT Battleground
WWE has announced several more dates for the 2024 event schedule, including a date and location for NXT Battleground. That event happens on May 26 at the Enmarket Arena in Savannah, GA. Here’s the announcement, which contains the full list:
WWE ANNOUNCES ADDITIONAL DATES TO 2024 LIVE EVENT SCHEDULE
Premium Live Event NXT Battleground Set For Savannah, Ga. On Sunday, May 26
Exclusive Combo-Only Tickets For NXT Battleground & Monday Night RAW Available Friday, February 2
STAMFORD, Conn., January 26, 2024 – WWE, part of TKO Group Holdings (NYSE: TKO), today announced 21 live events as part of the company’s 2024 touring schedule. Tickets for each live event, including exclusive combo-only tickets for NXT Battleground and Monday Night Raw on Sunday, May 26 and Monday, May 27 at Enmarket Arena in Savannah, Ga., go on sale next Friday, Feb. 2 at 10 a.m. local.
NXT Battleground will feature the biggest Superstars from NXT in action, including NXT Champion llja Dragunov, NXT Women’s Champion Lyra Valkyria, NXT North American Champion Oba Femi, NXT Tag Team Champions Tony D’Angelo and Channing “Stacks” Lorenzo, and more. Additional ticket details will be announced at a later date.
The schedule includes:
Friday, May 10 – Wilkes-Barre, Pa. – Friday Night SmackDown – Mohegan Sun Arena at Casey Plaza
Saturday, May 11 – Chattanooga, Tenn. – WWE SuperShow – University of Tennessee Chattanooga McKenzie Arena
Sunday, May 12 – Macon, Ga. – WWE SuperShow – Macon Coliseum
Monday, May 13 – Greenville, S.C. – Monday Night RAW – Bon Secours Wellness Arena
Friday, May 17 – Jacksonville, Fla. – Friday Night SmackDown – VyStar Veterans Memorial Coliseum
Monday, May 20 – Greensboro, S.C. – Monday Night RAW – Greensboro Coliseum
Sunday, May 26 & Monday, May 27 – Savannah, Ga. NXT Battleground & RAW (Combo Tix Only) – Enmarket Arena
Friday, May 31 – Albany, N.Y. – Friday Night SmackDown – MVP Arena
Saturday, June 1 – White Plains, N.Y. – WWE SuperShow Summer Tour – Westchester County Center
Sunday, June 2 – Binghamton, N.Y. – WWE SuperShow Summer Tour – Visions Veterans Memorial Arena
Monday, June 3 – Hershey, Pa. – Monday Night RAW – GIANT Center
Friday, June 7 – Louisville, Ky. – Friday Night SmackDown – KFC Yum Center
Monday, June 10 – Toledo, Ohio – Monday Night RAW – Huntington Center
Friday, June 14 – Tulsa, Okla. – Friday Night SmackDown – BOK Center
Monday, June 17 – Corpus Christi, Texas – Monday Night RAW – American Bank Center
Saturday, June 22 – Bloomington, Ill. – WWE SuperShow Summer Tour – Grossinger Motors Arena
Sunday, June 23 – Kalamazoo, Mich. – WWE SuperShow Summer Tour – Wings Event Center
Monday, June 24 – Indianapolis, Ind. – Monday Night RAW – Gainbridge Fieldhouse
Monday, July 1 – Boston, Mass. – Monday Night RAW – TD Garden
Monday, July 8 – Ottawa, ON – Monday Night RAW – Canadian Tire Centre