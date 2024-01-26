WWE Announces Several New Live Dates, Including NXT Battleground

WWE has announced several more dates for the 2024 event schedule, including a date and location for NXT Battleground. That event happens on May 26 at the Enmarket Arena in Savannah, GA. Here’s the announcement, which contains the full list:

WWE ANNOUNCES ADDITIONAL DATES TO 2024 LIVE EVENT SCHEDULE

Premium Live Event NXT Battleground Set For Savannah, Ga. On Sunday, May 26

Exclusive Combo-Only Tickets For NXT Battleground & Monday Night RAW Available Friday, February 2

STAMFORD, Conn., January 26, 2024 – WWE, part of TKO Group Holdings (NYSE: TKO), today announced 21 live events as part of the company’s 2024 touring schedule. Tickets for each live event, including exclusive combo-only tickets for NXT Battleground and Monday Night Raw on Sunday, May 26 and Monday, May 27 at Enmarket Arena in Savannah, Ga., go on sale next Friday, Feb. 2 at 10 a.m. local.

NXT Battleground will feature the biggest Superstars from NXT in action, including NXT Champion llja Dragunov, NXT Women’s Champion Lyra Valkyria, NXT North American Champion Oba Femi, NXT Tag Team Champions Tony D’Angelo and Channing “Stacks” Lorenzo, and more. Additional ticket details will be announced at a later date.

The schedule includes:

Friday, May 10 – Wilkes-Barre, Pa. – Friday Night SmackDown – Mohegan Sun Arena at Casey Plaza

Saturday, May 11 – Chattanooga, Tenn. – WWE SuperShow – University of Tennessee Chattanooga McKenzie Arena

Sunday, May 12 – Macon, Ga. – WWE SuperShow – Macon Coliseum

Monday, May 13 – Greenville, S.C. – Monday Night RAW – Bon Secours Wellness Arena

Friday, May 17 – Jacksonville, Fla. – Friday Night SmackDown – VyStar Veterans Memorial Coliseum

Monday, May 20 – Greensboro, S.C. – Monday Night RAW – Greensboro Coliseum

Sunday, May 26 & Monday, May 27 – Savannah, Ga. NXT Battleground & RAW (Combo Tix Only) – Enmarket Arena

Friday, May 31 – Albany, N.Y. – Friday Night SmackDown – MVP Arena

Saturday, June 1 – White Plains, N.Y. – WWE SuperShow Summer Tour – Westchester County Center

Sunday, June 2 – Binghamton, N.Y. – WWE SuperShow Summer Tour – Visions Veterans Memorial Arena

Monday, June 3 – Hershey, Pa. – Monday Night RAW – GIANT Center

Friday, June 7 – Louisville, Ky. – Friday Night SmackDown – KFC Yum Center

Monday, June 10 – Toledo, Ohio – Monday Night RAW – Huntington Center

Friday, June 14 – Tulsa, Okla. – Friday Night SmackDown – BOK Center

Monday, June 17 – Corpus Christi, Texas – Monday Night RAW – American Bank Center

Saturday, June 22 – Bloomington, Ill. – WWE SuperShow Summer Tour – Grossinger Motors Arena

Sunday, June 23 – Kalamazoo, Mich. – WWE SuperShow Summer Tour – Wings Event Center

Monday, June 24 – Indianapolis, Ind. – Monday Night RAW – Gainbridge Fieldhouse

Monday, July 1 – Boston, Mass. – Monday Night RAW – TD Garden

Monday, July 8 – Ottawa, ON – Monday Night RAW – Canadian Tire Centre