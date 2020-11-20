WWE Announces New Partnership With Credit One Bank

WWE has announced a new partnership with Credit One Bank for what will include marketing, new products and fan initiatives. Here’s a press release:

CREDIT ONE BANK AND WWE® ANNOUNCE MULTI-YEAR PARTNERSHIP

Global sports and entertainment leader taps one of the fastest-growing credit card issuers for cobranded marketing, product, and fan initiatives

LAS VEGAS, NV and STAMFORD, CONN (November 20, 2020) Credit One Bank, one of the nation’s fastest-growing issuers of credit cards, is adding to its sports and entertainment marketing efforts and cobrand portfolio through a new, wide-ranging multi-year partnership with WWE (NYSE: WWE). This partnership will include a themed credit card featuring must-have benefits tailored for ultimate WWE fans.

“Credit One Bank is now a proud partner of WWE, a leader in global sports entertainment, which will allow us to leverage WWE’s broad media platform through integrated content that will be sure to amaze and delight fans. This relationship will help us reach new consumers, extend our leading product and service offerings to our millions of card members, and ultimately give people more of what they love—something that aligns well with WWE’s approach to developing family-friendly entertainment accessible to fans across multiple platforms,” said John Coombe, Senior Vice President of Marketing at Credit One Bank.

Credit One Bank messaging will be integrated into upcoming WWE pay-per-view events including Survivor Series this Sunday, November 22 and Tables, Ladders & Chairs on Sunday, December 20, both streaming live around the world on WWE Network. Additional integrations will be featured across WWE’s digital platforms including YouTube, the world’s #1 sports channel.

“We are proud to partner with Credit One Bank on this multi-faceted partnership which will provide exciting opportunities for WWE fans and Credit One card members,” said Stephanie McMahon, WWE Chief Brand Officer. “We are confident the WWE Universe will enjoy the offerings we are creating as part of this integrated campaign.”

In addition, WWE and Credit One Bank will collaborate on upcoming benefits and customer experiences for current and future Credit One Bank card members. Previous WWE activations have focused on dynamic fan experiences that only the WWE can offer, ranging from trips to a “Fantasy Camp” at the WWE Performance Center in Orlando to VIP Experiences at WWE live events.

For more information, visit CreditOneBank.com.