WWE Announces On-Sale Date For NXT UK Takeover: Dublin

WWE has revealed the date that tickets go on sale for NXT UK Takeover: Dublin. The company announced on Friday that tickets for the event go on sale Monday morning:

NXT UK is heading to Dublin for the first time ever and local fans are set to experience an epic event at the 3Arena on April 26, while fans around the world can see the show when it takes over the award-winning WWE Network.

Fans attending NXT UK TakeOver: Dublin will be able to see NXT UK Superstars including NXT Cruiserweight Champion Jordan Devlin, NXT UK Champion WALTER, NXT UK Women’s Champion Kay Lee Ray, Tyler Bate, Trent Seven, Toni Storm, Ilja Dragunov, Piper Niven, NXT Tag Team Champions Gallus and many more. *

*Talent line-up subject to change.

Ticket sto NXT UK TakOver: Dublin can be purchased at www.ticketmaster.ie starting Monday, March 2 at 9.00 a.m.

Don’t miss your opportunity to be a part of the action when the fastest growing brand in WWE history comes to Dublin.