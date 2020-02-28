wrestling / News
WWE Announces On-Sale Date For NXT UK Takeover: Dublin
WWE has revealed the date that tickets go on sale for NXT UK Takeover: Dublin. The company announced on Friday that tickets for the event go on sale Monday morning:
NXT UK is heading to Dublin for the first time ever and local fans are set to experience an epic event at the 3Arena on April 26, while fans around the world can see the show when it takes over the award-winning WWE Network.
Fans attending NXT UK TakeOver: Dublin will be able to see NXT UK Superstars including NXT Cruiserweight Champion Jordan Devlin, NXT UK Champion WALTER, NXT UK Women’s Champion Kay Lee Ray, Tyler Bate, Trent Seven, Toni Storm, Ilja Dragunov, Piper Niven, NXT Tag Team Champions Gallus and many more. *
*Talent line-up subject to change.
Ticket sto NXT UK TakOver: Dublin can be purchased at www.ticketmaster.ie starting Monday, March 2 at 9.00 a.m.
Don’t miss your opportunity to be a part of the action when the fastest growing brand in WWE history comes to Dublin.
More Trending Stories
- WWE Officials Say They Are Monitoring Coronavirus Situation Prior To Wrestlemania
- Next Week’s Episode of AEW Dynamite Could Have Lowest Attendance Ever
- Jake “The Snake” Roberts Discusses Vince McMahon Getting Upset With Him For Getting In Good Shape, Reveals He’s Terrified of Snakes
- Jim Ross Discusses Backstage Drama Between Chris Benoit & Kevin Sullivan in WCW Becoming Public, Why Shane Douglas Didn’t Return to WWE As Part of the Radicalz