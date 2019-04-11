wrestling / News
WWE Announces Raw For Dallas Five Days Before G1 Climax Show
April 11, 2019
– WWE is beating NJPW to the punch by running Raw five days before G1 Climax runs in the same city. The company announced that Raw will come to Dallas at the American Airlines Center on July 1st, with tickets on sale starting this Friday.
The announcement comes after NJPW announced last month that they will bring the G1 Climax 29 opening show to the same arena on July 6th.
