WWE Announces Road to Bash in Berlin Tour For August

WWE has announced the ‘Road to Bash in Berlin’ tour, which has five dates in Europe this August. The tour will conclude, of course, with Bash in Berlin at the Mercedes-Benz Arena on Saturday, August 31.

STAMFORD, Conn., March 18, 2024 – WWE, part of TKO Group Holdings, today announced the Road To Bash In Berlin Tour, which will see events in Rotterdam (Netherlands), Brussels (Belgium), Oberhausen (Germany), Stuttgart (Germany) and Frankfurt (Germany) this August.

Sunday August 25 – Ahoy Arena in Rotterdam, Netherlands (www.greenhousetalent.com)

Monday August 26 – Forest National in Brussels, Belgium (www.greenhousetalent.com)

Tuesday August 27 – Rudolf Weber Arena in Oberhausen, Germany (www.livenation.de)

Wednesday August 28 – Porsche Arena in Stuttgart, Germany (www.livenation.de)

Thursday August 29 – Festhalle in Frankfurt, Germany (www.livenation.de)

Fans attending the Road To Bash In Berlin Tour will see their favorite WWE Superstars in action including Bianca Belair, AJ Styles, LA Knight, Bobby Lashley, Kevin Owens, Jimmy Uso, Solo Sikoa, and many more*.

Tickets will be available from 10:00 AM CET this Friday, March 22, 2024, from the links above. For more information, stick with WWE.com.

These events will mark WWE’s first return to Stuttgart in two years, the first return to Brussels in five years, the first return to both Frankfurt and Oberhausen in six years, and the first return to Rotterdam in seven years.

WWE Bash In Berlin takes place in Berlin, Germany, at the Mercedes-Benz Arena on Saturday, August 31, 2024. Final tickets available now at www.ticketmaster.de.