WWE Announces Starrcade WWE Network Special For December
– It’s official: WWE will host a live Starrcade WWE Network special in December. WWE announced the one-hour special for the Network to air at 7 PM ET in a one-hour format on December 1st. The show kicks off at 6:30 PM ET for fans in attendance of the show in Duluth, Georgia.
The full announcement is below:
Starrcade returns to WWE Network Dec. 1
The tradition of Starrcade carries on into WWE Network with a one-hour special event, streaming live on Sunday, Dec. 1 at on 7 p.m. ET. Among the Superstars confirmed for the show will be Universal Champion Seth Rollins, WWE Champion Kofi Kingston, Raw Women’s Champion Becky Lynch, SmackDown Women’s Champion Bayley, Roman Reigns, AJ Styles, Sasha Banks, Charlotte Flair and Daniel Bryan.
Starrcade will air from the Infinite Energy Center in Duluth, Ga. The in-arena program will begin at 6:30 p.m. ET. Tickets will be available at www.infiniteenergycenter.com on Friday Sept. 27 at 10 a.m. ET.
The iconic Starrcade event triumphantly returned in 2017 after a 17-year hiatus with a pair of intense Steel Cage Match victories for AJ Styles highlighting the last two years’ shows.
Be part of the action as the award-winning WWE Network presents Starrcade this December!
