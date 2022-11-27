wrestling / News
WWE News: Bayley Hypes Survivor Series, Ozzy Osbourne Gets Fans Ready For WarGames
November 26, 2022 | Posted by
– Bayley is excited to enter WarGames at Survivor Series tonight, and she recently posted to social media to hype the show. The Damage CTRL member wrote:
“In less than 4 months of my return to @wwe, you’ve pushed my body and mind beyond anything I thought I’d be capable of after my injury. There’s only one way to finally end this ANNOYING, pain in the ass, and powerful chapter of my career with you @biancabelairwwe – WAR. #WarGames”
– WWE posted a video promoting tonight’s PPV featuring Ozzy Osbourne. The Ozzy-fronted Black Sabbath classic “War Pigs” is the theme song for the PPV:
More Trending Stories
- Renee Paquette Always Knew She’d Return To Wrestling, Feels Better Backstage In AEW Now That She Works There
- Colt Cabana Says He Nearly Died During Chris Jericho Match On AEW Dynamite
- Mandy Rose Thinks It’s Time For a Main Roster Return, If She Knew How Long She’d Hold NXT Women’s Title
- Note On Plans For Bray Wyatt and LA Knight for Tonight’s Smackdown (Possible Spoilers)