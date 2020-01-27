wrestling / News
Various News: Bianca Belair & Naomi Photo, Ronda Rousey Video, Upcoming Wrestling Book Releases
– Bianca Belair reacts to photo with Naomi.
😂 getting photos is always a must.
Love ya!
And p.s. please keep this hair 😍😍😍😍 https://t.co/10iWJO5qGO
— Bianca Belair (@BiancaBelairWWE) January 27, 2020
– Ronda Rousey chats with Steve-O
– Shawn Michaels is between two worlds.
– Here is the upcoming book release schedule for wrestling:
* 2/17 – Professional Wrestling: Sport and Spectacle, Second Edition by Sharon Mazer
* 2/24 – New Jack: Memoir of a Pro Wrestling Extremist by New Jack and Jason Norman
* 3/20 – WWE Beyond Extreme by Dean Miller
* 3/31 – Under the Black Hat: My Life in the WWE and Beyond by Jim Ross
* 4/28 – The Eighth Wonder of the World: The True Story of André the Giant by Pat Laprade and Bertrand Hebert
* 5/5 – WWE Kicking Down Doors: Female Superstars Are Ruling the Ring and Changing the Game! by L. J. Tracosas
* 7/10 – Philosophy Smackdown by Douglas Edwards
* September 2020 – WWE Encylopedia.
* 9/29 – The Young Bucks by Matt and Nick Jackson.
* 2021 – Brian Solomon’s biography on The Original Sheik.
* Spring 2021- John Arezzi autobiography.
* TBA – Justin Credible autobiography.
