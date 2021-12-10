wrestling / News
WWE News: Blackjack Lanza Tribute Video Released, Sasha Banks and Bianca Belair Among Most Tweeted Female Athletes
– WWE has released a tribute video to honor the late Blackjack Lanza. You can see the video below in tribute to Lanza, who passed away yesterday at the age of 87.
– WWE announced that Sasha Banks and Bianca Belair have been named among the five most tweeted-about female athletes of the year. You can read the full announcement below:
Sasha Banks and Bianca Belair named two of 2021’s most tweeted about female athletes
There’s no denying 2021 belonged to Sasha Banks and Bianca Belair, and the Twitter-verse just proved it.
The Boss and The EST of WWE, who made history earlier this year when they became the first Black women to main event WrestleMania, were among the five most tweeted about women of 2021, according to Twitter. They join a list that also includes United States Olympic gold medalist Simone Biles and tennis superstars Naomi Osaka and Serena Williams.
Congratulations to Banks and Belair, who certainly plan to run it back and be two of the most talked about WWE Superstars of 2022 and beyond!
