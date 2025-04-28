WWE News: Bushwhackers To Receive Award From Cauliflower Alley Club, Ethan Page Co-Writes Comic Book

– The Bushwhackers are set to be honored with an award from the Cauliflower Alley Club. The organization announced on Monday (per PWInsider that the WWE alumni will receive this year’s tag team award, as you can see below:

The Cauliflower Alley Club is pleased to officially announce that the legendary Bushwackers, Butch Miller and Luke Williams, have been chosen to receive this year’s tag team award, a tribute to their lasting impact. Luke will be in attendance to accept this esteemed honor on behalf of the Bushwackers at the upcoming CAC Reunion in Las Vegas. You must be a member to attend. If you’re not yet a member please join today and secure those Banquet tickets and hotel rates for Aug 18th-20th.

– WWE NXT star Ethan Page co-wrote a comic book that will be released as part of this weekend’s Free Comic Book Day. Keenspot Entertainment is offering Mark Spears Monsters #0 this coming Saturday as part of Free Comic Book Day. The book features a short by Page as well as Brett Murphy and Wilson Gandolpho.

The issue is described as follows: